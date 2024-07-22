Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.89% of Arch Capital Group worth $3,776,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 198,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

