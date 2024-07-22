Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.94% of Masco worth $2,074,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

MAS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

