Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.66% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $4,254,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 631,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

