Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.07% of SBA Communications worth $3,763,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $208.82. 131,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

