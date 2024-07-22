Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.43% of Marathon Oil worth $2,146,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.34. 1,511,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,594. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

