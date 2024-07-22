Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 110,097 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.81% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $1,911,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after buying an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. 354,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

