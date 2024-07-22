Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 43,498 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,257,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.98% of Trimble worth $1,882,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.98. 259,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

