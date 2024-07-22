Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,605,228 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $4,348,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.66. 706,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

