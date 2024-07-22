Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 6,755,553 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.73% of VICI Properties worth $4,577,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.33. 1,079,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,017. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

