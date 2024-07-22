Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 747,937 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.62% of DraftKings worth $1,816,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 19.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,007,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,165,000 after buying an additional 320,579 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,608 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,884,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,403,000 after purchasing an additional 663,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.2 %

DKNG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,483. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.