Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,620,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.57% of Cardinal Health worth $3,426,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 410,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,087. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

