Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,468,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,341,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $4,254,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 449,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

