Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.89% of Avery Dennison worth $2,138,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $14,634,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.79. The stock had a trading volume of 312,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

