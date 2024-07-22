Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,035,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $2,157,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,083. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

