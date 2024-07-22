Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,985,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 391,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.23% of Northern Trust worth $2,043,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $86.65. 389,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

