Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.10% of Devon Energy worth $3,836,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

