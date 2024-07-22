Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.98% of Suncor Energy worth $1,890,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 533,754 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. 1,357,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,584. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

