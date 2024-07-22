Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.27% of Datadog worth $3,390,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,585. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

