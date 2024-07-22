Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.44% of eBay worth $3,321,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,557,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 93,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.84. 1,113,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.69.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.