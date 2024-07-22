Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.72% of Akamai Technologies worth $1,932,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $96.23. 355,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.