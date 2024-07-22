Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of Hershey worth $3,372,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 772,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

