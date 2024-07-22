Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,992,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.02% of Equity Residential worth $3,596,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after buying an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 793.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 395,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 313,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $71.17.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

