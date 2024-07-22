Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.81 Billion Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.03% of Manulife Financial worth $1,806,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. 491,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

