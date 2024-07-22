Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.81 Billion Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,496,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.02% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,811,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 333,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.57%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

