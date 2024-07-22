Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,821,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 173,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. 193,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

