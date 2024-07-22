Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,707,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,247,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.51% of Bunge Global worth $1,815,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $128,092,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bunge Global by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,430,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,435,000 after acquiring an additional 664,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 244,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 186,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $9,934,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.94. The company had a trading volume of 322,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,549. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

