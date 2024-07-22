Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.83 Billion Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.79% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,826,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $324.35. 129,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.17. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $337.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

