Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.86 Billion Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.00% of Albemarle worth $1,858,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. 836,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

