Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.98 Billion Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.46% of Ferrari worth $1,983,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSE:RACE traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $285.02 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.07.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

