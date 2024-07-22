Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.08 Billion Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.99% of FactSet Research Systems worth $2,077,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

