Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.08 Billion Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.04% of Teradyne worth $2,078,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.46. The company had a trading volume of 825,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.64.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

