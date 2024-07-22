Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.09 Billion Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,793,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 886,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $2,088,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 190,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

