Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.10 Billion Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $2,101,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,694,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.70. 616,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,288. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.