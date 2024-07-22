Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.28 Billion Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,440,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.07% of Edison International worth $3,284,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 297,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,274. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

