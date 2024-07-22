Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.34 Billion Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,838,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.03% of Fortive worth $3,340,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,686,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 630,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after buying an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,557,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 264,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

