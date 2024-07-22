Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.36 Billion Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,832,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.89% of Tractor Supply worth $3,358,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.77. The stock had a trading volume of 294,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.16. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.