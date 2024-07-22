Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.37 Billion Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,620,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.45% of Invitation Homes worth $3,369,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 499,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.