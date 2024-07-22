Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,549,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.18% of Delta Air Lines worth $3,425,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,919 shares of company stock worth $3,929,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.