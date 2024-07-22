Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.55 Billion Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,549,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 427,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

