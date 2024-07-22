Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.61 Billion Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,942,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.53% of Xylem worth $3,611,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xylem by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,739,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

XYL traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.88. 401,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,611. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.60.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

