Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.01% of Kinder Morgan worth $3,665,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 198.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 141,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,772. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.