Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.72 Billion Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.49% of Constellation Brands worth $3,724,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 587,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

