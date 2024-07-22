Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.99 Billion Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,430,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $3,989,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

