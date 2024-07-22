Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.58 Billion Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,694,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $4,576,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 526,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

