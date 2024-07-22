Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.52% of EQT worth $1,885,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $35.78. 5,977,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

