Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.21% of Monster Beverage worth $3,837,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

