Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.69% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $1,983,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.02. 2,403,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,719. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

