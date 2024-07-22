Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,541,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.48% of Paychex worth $3,750,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 224,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 169,952 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 37,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.37. The company had a trading volume of 509,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock worth $15,870,933. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

