Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.98% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,918,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LVS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. 2,279,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.