Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.37% of Snowflake worth $3,439,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

